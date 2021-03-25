MUMBAI — Salman Khan’s ex girlfriend Somy Ali, who turned a year older March 25 says, believes that today there is less discrimination towards women, age-wise.
Ali, who has been part of films like “Anth,” “Krishanavtaar” and “Aao Pyaar Karen” and runs a non-profit organization named No More Tears, says that every year she is rising upward as a person.
“I think times have changed significantly now and the mindsets are changing in terms of women getting older. There is progress for sure and less age discrimination, but again as with everything related to women, we have a long way to go,” Ali says. “I do know that with each year, I grow emotionally and feel like I understand the human species a bit better in terms of why we do the things we do, good and bad,” she adds.
Talking about her birthday plans, every year Ali celebrates her special day with a few close friends at an Indian restaurant and spends time with her NMT survivors.
“NMT survivors always want to see me on my birthday. It’s a very emotional celebration to cut a cake with these women, children and men who NMT has rescued. Nothing beats that ritual,” says an emotional Ali.
However this year, owing to the pandemic, Ali said there will be no birthday party as such. But she will be cutting a cake with her NMT survivors and spending quality time with her younger brother, who is flying from Los Angeles to be with her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.