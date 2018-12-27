MUMBAI— SIMBA, India’s leading craft beverage venture owned by Sona Beverages Pvt. Ltd., has licensed Rohit Shetty Picturez LLP to use the trademark “Simba” for the Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer “Simmba.”
Shetty said, “We are thankful to Prabhtej for licensing the trademark for my film.”
Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, founder & CEO, SIMBA Craft Beverages, added, “We are happy to license the usage of the name of SIMBA, our beverage brand to Rohit Shetty Picturez LLP. We are India’s most loved craft beverage brand and appreciate the craftsmanship of a director like Rohit. We wish him and his movie a roaring success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.