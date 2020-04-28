MUMBAI — Sona Mohapatra’s re-creation of “Zaalima” from “Raaes” is aimed as a satire on what she perceives as gender politics in the business of music: the near-marginalization of the female voice in Hindi film music for almost a decade now.
As per her post on social media, she had created this in-house video with some messaging about the state of the music industry and wants to release it “to spread cheer and even some laughs to drive away the lockdown blues, now!”
Coming to the real point, Mohapatra says, “Musicians have been hit the hardest in recent times. There are no residuals or royalties for creators here unlike in the West, and unless we step out to play concerts on stage, we don’t make money. It’s only sweat labor in India.”
“The lockdown and post-Covid era will hit the musicians even harder with no stages to play in and the economy focusing on essentials. In these grim times, most artistes in my community have been setting aside their own emotional state and performing online to spread joy and love. I am so proud of all of them!”
“In these times, you realize that it’s mostly musicians who have the craft and talent to deliver without too many resources or people helping them. My DIY video should be taken with a pinch of salt, although any good comedy does come from a truthful place. Our film-music has completely sidelined the strong solo female voice in the last decade and it is time for all of us to take notice,” she said.
