MUMBAI— Debutant director Shilpi Dasgupta’s yet-untitled slice-of-life film features Sonakshi Sinha and rapper-singer Badshah, who will be making his acting debut. The duo is also set to recreate Jasbir Jassi’s hit song from 2003, “Koka,” on screen. The film’s team is retaining Jasbir Jassi’s voice with some rap portions by Badshah in Tanishk Bagchi’s re-created version.
The song will be used as a celebratory track with Sinha and Badshah, along with Varun Sharma and other actors grooving to the beats. Confirmed Sinha, “Yes, 'Koka' is a peppy, foot-tapping song. It is one of my favorites, and we had a great time shooting it.”
Her co-star added that it was a pleasure to revisit Jasbir Jassi’s magic, a full-throated Punjabi celebration of Sinha’s character, her crazy family and circle of friends in the film. “Tanishk has done a great job with urbanizing the folk sound, and it’s definitely going to be the new jam this wedding season,” he promised.
Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “The backdrop is Punjabi and the characters are happy-go-lucky people. They celebrate their happiness with full-on masti and in keeping with the flavor and characters, this was the apt song to take forward.”
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.
