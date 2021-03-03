MUMBAI — Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram March 3 to announce her next project. The actress will be seen in “Bulbul Tarang,” which will have a streaming release.
The actress posted a picture of herself where she is dressed in a blue salwaar kameez. She captioned the picture saying: "Meet Bulbul... A girl out to make her dream come true. Thrilled to announce my next film “Bulbul Tarang” streaming soon on Netflix India.
The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is said to be inspired by a true story. The film also features Raj Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who is known for her role in the Dabangg series, “Lootera,” “Akira,” and “Mission Mangal,” is gearing up her next release “Bhuj: The Pride Of India.” Besides Sonakshi, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.