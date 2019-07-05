MUMBAI— Time was when FILMS ran for 1, 2 or sometimes three, years and, as with “Sholay,” five years. Today, for want of such long theatrical runs (in those times when there were less shows a day!), it is the anniversaries of films’ release dates that are widely celebrated by makers, team-members and audience alike.
Take the case of “Lootera” (2013), a media-hit (that is, a film declared as a hit only by the media)! It rode on the hype of its director Vikramaditya Motwane, whose debut film “Udaan” had created a stir and was also considered a “media-hit.” However, “Lootera” was applauded by viewers who also looked at the film as the first in which Sonakshi Sinha got a meaty role, and gave a matching performance.
Headstrong, emotional and a fierce lover – that was her character Pakhi, and memories of her still remain in fans’ hearts. Sinha thus got all nostalgic about it, and shared some beautiful unseen pictures from the sets of the film as her Instagram stories.
Sinha is currently busy promoting her comedy, “Khandaani Shafakhana,” in which she talks about sex-education. She is also starring in “Dabangg 3” as the iconic Rajjo, in “Mission Mangal,” wherein she is a scientist and in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” as a village girl.
