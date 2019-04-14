MUMBAI—She says she is always in a happy space. Right now, Sonakshi Sinha is doing “Kalank,” which will be followed by “Mission Mangal” and later by “Bhuj: The Pride Of India.”
Ensemble cast films, she said, are great, and the best part about them in her case is the fact that she has very important roles in all of them, despite several female co-stars in them. “Kalank,” she said, is from the nicest director she has ever worked with, Abhishek Verman, though he always is a “dukhi atma (sad soul)” for reasons best known to him.
But she is gung-ho about “Dabangg 3,” which is like a homecoming. She preened that while the prequel-cum-sequel is her third outing in the franchise with Salman Khan, the man who made her a star, it is also her fourth film with director Prabhudheva after “Rowdy Rathore,” “R…Rajkumar” and “Action Jackson.” Coming back to the space wherein she had begun her acting career, she feels that her entire career has been perfect and she would have it no other way.
But yes, she has a grouse against the makers of “Kalank” as well: She has not been given a single song, and there is not a single scene with Madhuri Dixit-Nene!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.