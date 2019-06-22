MUMBAI—The trailer of “Khandaani Shafakhana” starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, and Badshah is out, and it is quite intriguing. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar and directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film releases Jul. 26.
In the film, Sinha says, “Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby!” in effect. The actress has dominated this 2.43-minute trailer. The film is the story about an old pharmacy which used to sell medicines for “gupt rog (Sexually-transmitted disease)” and is being passed on to the ‘Baby Bedi’ of the family a.k.a. Sinha.
In the trailer, Sinha is requesting people to talk about sex and their sex-related issues out in the open, so that her sex clinic does well. Clearly more than just a movie and more like a social message to the society, it will demonstrate how important sex-education should be in India.
The fresh aspects of the T-Series film, besides the subject, include not just Badshah acting in a film – as himself! – but also Sinha, known for her conservative roles and image, in a role that is bold by conventional standards. Like “Vicky Donor,” “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” “Badhaai Ho” and “De De Pyar De,” it tackles a bold aspect that needs to be addressed by the evolving Indian society. Watch the film's trailer here.
