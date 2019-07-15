MUMBAI — Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy with the promotions for “Khandaani Shafakhana,” which will release Aug. 2, followed by “Mission Mangal” Aug. 15.
Amidst her busy schedule of shoots and promotions, Sona, as she is known to friends, still manages to take out some time to work out. She just recently posted a video, where she is skipping “like crazy” on her Insta handle and that too, on her close friend Badshah’s new song.
Her friends commented on the video, with Rhea Kapoor saying, “Go Sona” and Kunal Khemu stating, “Yeh ladki Sona hai Sona.”
The actress is currently busy shooting for “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and the third installment of the “Dabangg” franchise.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
“Skippin” that lazy sunday vibe today... you? 👊🏼 how u like my new gym jam @badboyshah?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.