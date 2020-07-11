MUMBAI — Marking Sonal Sehgal’s debut as a producer, the Indo-Latvian co-production “Manny” is directed by Dace Puce of Latvia and stars Russian, British, Latvian, French and Indian actors. Sehgal will be romancing Russian actor Jurijs Djakonovs in this sci-fi thriller.
Jurijs Djakonovs is a well-known actor in Europe and will be next seen in a series sharing screen space with Sophie Turner. The other primary characters in the film are played by British actor Tony Hopkins and Latvian actors Darta Danevica, Egons Dombrovskis and Marta Grase.
Sehgal produces “Manny” along with Latvian producer Kristele Pudane, and says, “ “Manny” is a sci-fi psychological thriller. The theme of the film is very global. So Dace and I felt the cast should be global as well. The script was sent to Jurijs and he gave a nod immediately.”
“Since my visa was delayed and I was only going to arrive in Latvia one week before the shoot, we decided to do readings over Google Hangout. All the actors made themselves available for all the online readings with the entire team, and by the time I actually met them, it was like we already knew each other pretty well. The film is futuristic and the process of making the film has also been a very unconventional one.”
She added, “I was surprised that Jurijs had been to India five times! So he was very well-tuned to Indian culture and did not need a lot of explanation regarding the nuances of my character. I play an Indian girl who travels to Latvia on a writer’s retreat and then gets trapped.”
The film has been entirely shot in Latvia and shooting was completed in January this year. Since then, the team has been working online to finish the post-production. The technicians are from both countries. While the edit and color grading is being done in Latvia, the music and sound mix is happening in India.
Sehgal has worn many hats. She started as a copywriter, assisted director Pradeep Sarkar, directed a short film, “Dancing In The Dark” about racism perpetrated by fairness creams, acted in TV and films, co-wrote the screenplay of “Lihaaf,” authored a book “The Day That Nothing Happened” and now turns producer. “Well, it’s one life, I want to do it all!” she signs off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.