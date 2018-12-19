MUMBAI— She started her career as a model and an actress in Delhi, but destiny brought her to the city of dreams. Sonam Arora’s first big break came in the form of the T-Series music video “Tu Hi Mere Rab Ki Tarha Hai,” directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. In the video, she was paired opposite composer-singer Mithoon. After that, she did another music video for T-Series called “Woh Bewafa,” which was from singer Agam Kumar Nigam’s album.
After appearing in several other music videos, commercials and TV shows like “Ek Kiran Roshani Ki” on Doordarshan, she is now gearing up for her big screen debut with Nikkhil Advani’s “Batla House.”
Talking about the film, she said, “Right from the beginning of my journey, I have got the opportunity to work with the best people in the business. I started with a T-Series music video and went on to equally amazing people down the line. I shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif in the Veet ad and have worked with a reputed production house like SRM Production on television. I also did a finite show on Zee Zindagi called ‘Aadhe Adhoore.’ I have done a couple of films like ‘Chal Pichchar Banate Hain’ and ‘Silence,’ co-starring Nagraj Manjule and Anjali Patil, in the past, but ‘Batla House’ is undoubtedly my biggest project.”
Arora is paired opposite Ravi Kishen in the film.
