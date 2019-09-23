MUMBAI — “The Zoya Factor” is the latest in her lineup of films that she is very choosy about. Sonam K. Ahuja, a.k.a. Sonam Kapoor, is gung-ho that her choices in cinema are working most of the time.
Her recent release may be a slow earner but has won plaudits from both the media and the people who have watched the light story that combines cricket, luck and superstition. Sonam plays Zoya, who is considered a lucky charm by the Indian cricket team. In an interview at the Hotel Sun ‘N’ Sand in Juhu Beach, Sonam talks candidly on the film and her choices.
Excerpts from the interview:
Q: In the film, you are lucky for the Indian cricket team.
A: I think that every girl is lucky and the conventional thought that we are a burden on parents is all wrong. My father always thought I was lucky for him. Here, the girl is named Zoya as the word means a gift, which we are to our families!
Q: Most of your films in the last few years have worked. What is the process you have for choosing them?
A: I have never believed in the length of my role. I think that it is important to work in films that make a difference because of what they want to say. It’s also important to work with good people, and today, R. Balki, Rajkumar Hirani, Ram Madhvani or any of my directors are people with whom I will sign films in a heartbeat because I enjoy working with them all!
Look, I have done films in which I have had three scenes and two songs, and in such cases, I prefer that the role still has something to say, like in a “Delhi-6,” “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” “Sanju” or “Pad-Man,”
Q: That reminds us—the last three, along with “Neerja,” have been biopics. Do you have a yen for them?
A: You know now why I choose films. And, if you notice, except for “Neerja” all my biopics had ME in fictional roles!
Q: According to you, why did “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa” not do as well as all of you hoped?
A: Maybe people were afraid to go and watch it? Do you know that it has done stupendously well on the digital platform, which means that the audience seemed to prefer watching it alone, I think! Look, in India, the stigma on being gay is still there. I have preserved all the messages I keep getting after the film, messages that said “I have accepted myself now” or “I came out to my parents” after watching my film. I think that’s something great!
Q: When you do a home production with sister Rhea and father Anil Kapoor as producers, are you also involved in the choice of stories, whether it is “Aisha,” “Khoobsurat” or “Veere Di Wedding”?
A: Yes.
Q: What were your reasons for accepting “The Zoya Factor?”
A: I simply wanted to relax and do an easy-breezy film! All my last films were very much of the serious kind, and I wanted to unwind. I do take some of my characters home, and so a light movie was imperative after so much work.
Q: “Veere…” was a light film too.
A: Yes, but it was my home production, and I was involved in many things. My make-up van doubled up as a production meeting venue too! I could not relax abd have a ball like my co-stars did!
Q: Why is it necessary to take most films home?
A: Filmmaker Ian Michelin, who visited India sometime ago, told me that an actor is like a sieve. He said that every character an actor plays is different, but all of them are played through the filter of who you are in real life. So there is something of you in each character you play, and something of a character that is left behind within you. That is why, for me, it is important to empty myself of a character, and so a light film was just the right prescription.
Q: So what remains with you from your recent characters? What are your takeaways?
A: From “Neerja” I learned that bravery means really being afraid but still doing the right thing while having fear. “Sanju” taught me the power of the media, and how they can shape perceptions. “Pad-Man” taught me that the real India has not progressed much beyond the metros, and that they still consider periods as something dirty, despite knowing that someone who does not get her periods will be pregnant! And I am not even talking of the locals but also part of our team!
Q: And what did “Veere...” teach you?
A: That women should work more with women, and I should work more with Kareena Kapoor Khan! (Laughs)
Q: Would you like to do a gray or villainous role?
A: I think that concept is now dated. I would call such characters imperfect or maybe selfish, which does not mean they are bad people!
Q: Returning to “The Zoya Factor,” how superstitious are you in real life?
A (Laughs): C’mon, yaar, I am an Indian too! We do hang nimbu-mirchi (a lemon and green chillies tied up together) on our door and on our car, we have a murti (idol of God) inside the car, and we eat dahi-shakkar (curds and sugar) whenever we leave town!
Q: How is your equation with your uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who plays your dad in the film?
A: The fact that he is young, and is easy and hassle-free, makes him more of a friend than a chacha! He is my fun uncle, and I dare tell him things, like what I have done wrong, which I will not tell even my father!
