MUMBAI—Sonam K. Ahuja a.k.a. Sonam Kapoor, the new-age statement-making style icon, turned 34 June 9, and from what we hear, the diva along with her husband, friends and family, had a party to remember! While Kapoor did not post any pictures of her birthday brunch herself, she did post a throwback picture to her holiday in Jerusalem.
One of Kapoor’s most memorable vacations this year, however, remains her January trip to Los Angeles with husband Anand Ahuja. Her Instagram posts went viral and the Internet could not stop gushing about the romantic time the couple spent in the City of Angels.
In a recent travelogue written by the diva, she said, “During my recent trip to Los Angeles, I visited The Last Bookstore. The name of the place was chosen with irony, but now seems more appropriate as e-books and digital copies flood the scene. This iconic and quaint bookstore, branded one of the ‘20 Most Beautiful Bookstores in the World’ is a haven for book-lovers like me. As Anand and I strolled under tunnels built from books at one of L.A.’s most Instagrammed locations, encountered flying books, explored hidden side-rooms and inhaled the ink-filled musty aroma of vintage books, a wave of nostalgia hit me. The usual situation then played out – I wanted to buy all the books, and had to be pulled away from the place with just a few select ones in tow!
“Providentially, The Last Bookstore is not the only place in L.A. to house stories and create memories. Anand lived out his Batman fantasy by riding a Batmobile through the virtual world of Gotham when we visited Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood – the look on his face was priceless! I had my fan-girl moment too, as I rode the Harry Potter’s Quidditch broomstick and soared through the skies above Hogwarts. A Gryfinndor at heart, should we ever have a game of Quidditch, I am quite positive my side would win!
“The cherry on the cake, however, was sharing coffee, conversation and laughter with Anand and our dear friend Vidya Vox on the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. couch. Countless hours spent binge-watching Joey, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Rachel and Ross all culminated to this moment. How YOU doin’, Anand?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.