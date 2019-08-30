MUMBAI—As we saw a few days back, the trailer launch of “The Zoya Factor” was postponed by two days, following the predictions by Team Astroyogi, India’s largest astrology platform. Over 15 AstroYogi astrologers had suggested against the trailer launch on Aug. 27 due to the ill-effect of Mars on the day, after assessing the makers’ and the movie’s horoscopes.
The trailer was launched Aug. 29 in Mumbai, with blessings from the 15 astrologers. The film is based on a true story narrated by Anuja Chauhan in her book of the same name, about Zoya Solanki, who was regarded as the lucky mascot of the Indian Cricket Team during the 2011 World Cup and went on to becoming the mascot for many believers thereafter. The movie will release Sept. 20 and co-stars Dulquer Salmaan, who debuted in Hindi with “Karwaan,” Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and others.
Watch the trailer here.
