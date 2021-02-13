GLASGOW — Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has wrapped up shooting of the upcoming thriller, “Blind.” She shared the update on Feb. 13 on Instagram.
Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.
The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that released in 2011.
