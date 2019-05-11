MUMBAI— Get ready to get on board the laugh-riot and experience the legendary face-off between Gopal and Madhav with the “Golmaal Jr.” prank gang, which is all set to come to life on SONIC starting May 13 at 1.30 p.m. Nickelodeon's Sonic channel brings to kids its version of “Golmaal,” the popular movie franchise, with the all-new animated show, “Golmaal Jr.”
Claps, chuckles and cheers greeted the launch of 2019’s biggest kids show at the Grand Maratha Sheration, and the show couldn’t have got grander as it took off with a metaphorical big bang! In association with Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sonic will recreate the magic of the iconic “Golmaal” movies through a fun animated series. From Rohit Shetty making his way on the stage to the kid pranksters Gopal’s and Madhav’s grand entry on hoverboards, to them posing on tandem bikes, the launch of “Golmaal Jr” made for an evening to remember.
“Golmaal Jr.” recreates the comic chaos of the film by pitting two prank gangs against each other. Notorious, mischievous and full of life, these two groups are poles apart. Much like their film counterparts, the junior versions are a bunch of pranksters, expert in creating havoc owing to their never-ending quarrels. As their banters evolve through funny situations, the fantastic five promise to entertain the young to ensure the time of their lives.
Speaking about the success of the homegrown characters, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “Understanding of kids, their choices and their diverse entertainment needs has been central to Nickelodeon. We have always introduced characters that are relatable, engaging and clutter-breaking. The new show is set to bring further diversity and scale to the wide content library of Nickelodeon.”
Commenting on the association with the brand, Shetty said, “The “Golmaal” franchise is very close to my heart. The concept of “Golmaal Jr.” had been in place for a while, and I’m very excited about the partnership with Sonic, to bring this high-decibel concept and show to life. Each character and their traits are so carefully crafted that I’m confident kids will love the Golmaal Jr Prank Gang.
The first six rows at the event were reserved for kids, while the media and other kids at heart of all ages were placed behind. Shetty showed his natural warm nature by spearheading the launch, calling over kids for various games on stage, and even asking the kids on vacation to watch the show every afternoon “while their mommies are asleep. But if they do wake up, they will enjoy the show along with you, and that will be even greater fun!” he said.
Myra Vishwakarma, who played the title role in “Pihu,” was the main and very precocious anchor on stage.
