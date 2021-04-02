MUMBAI—Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment dropped “Soniya Ve,” a dance number from the upcoming adventure comedy movie “Hello Charlie” that releases online April 9.
Written by Kumaar, the groovy track is sung by Kanika Kapoor and composed by Kapoor and Jasbir Jassi.
Starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff and introducing Shlokka Pandit with Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among the cast, “Hello Charlie” is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
With just a week remaining for “Hello Charlie” to premiere globally, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment keep the excitement high by releasing the second song from the adventure comedy. The song is filmed on the lead actress —Shlokka Pandit. “Soneya Ve”’s funky and peppy beats is just what you needed to feel energized and refreshed.
“Hello Charlie” is an adventure comedy of a young simpleton (Charlie, played by Aadar Jain) from a small town, who is given the task of transporting a gorilla (Toto) from Mumbai to Diu. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way.
