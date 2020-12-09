MUMBAI — Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been named the number one Asian celebrity on the planet for 2020. Sonu topped the ‘50 Asian Celebrities In The World list,’ published by the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper.
The actor has been honored for his philanthropic activities during the Covid-induced lockdown, especially helping migrant workers reach their hometowns.
Talking about the same, Sonu Sood shared: "Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognizing my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realized it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for, it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did and I won't stop till my last breath."
Other Indian personalities from the world of cinema, music and fashion who feature in the list this year include: Armaan Malik at fifth position, Priyanka Chopra at sixth, Telugu superstar Prabhas at seventh, Ayushmann Khurrana (11), Diljit Dosanjh (14), Shehnaaz Gill (16), Amitabh Bachchan (20), Pankaj Tripathi (23), Asim Riaz (25), designer Masaba Gupta (32), comedian Saloni Gaur (36), Dhvani Bhanushali (42), Helly Shah (47) and Anoushka Shankar (50).
(0) comments
