MUMBAI — Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are PETA India's Hottest Vegetarians for 2020.
Sonu has appeared in a pro-vegetarian PETA India print campaign, participated in the group's "Hug a Vegetarian" Day, and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald's to add a McVegan burger to its menu. He also rescued an injured pigeon while playing cricket with his son.
A cookbook shared by the organization inspired Shraddha to quit meat. The actress never misses an opportunity to speak up for animals.
"Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are helping to change the world every time they sit down to eat," says PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.
Bangera added: "Fruits and vegetables never caused a pandemic, and PETA India is honoring Sood and Kapoor for living by example and encouraging their fans to make eating meat-free their 'new normal.'"
Past winners of the award include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar, Sunil Chhetri, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, and Rekha.
