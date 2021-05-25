MUMBAI—Actor and social worker Sonu Sood has come forward to support Dhani’s initiative “Dhani Aapke Saath” of distributing 25 lakh COVID care health kits for free.
In his post on Instagram May 25, he urged people to download the Dhani app and avail the free health kits. Initial Covid Care Kit from the Dhani app will help people with early prevention/treatment from the virus and will be of big help for people in home isolation.
Dhani app also provides free doctor’s consultation and up to 50 percent discount on medicines.
This kit has been packaged as per the recommendation by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and will be helpful in the initial preventive care of COVID-19. It consists of a monthly course of medicines that help boost immunity through Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc and Paracetamol in case of fever or body ache.
Dhani app is a leading digital healthcare service provider in India by Indiabulls Group. Dhani Healthcare Limited is a 100 percent subsidiary of Dhani Services Ltd, a public listed company in India and abroad. DSL is a pre-eminent digital healthcare and transactional finance company in India, which operates through its mobile application ‘Dhani’ having more than 25 million customers.
