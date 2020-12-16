MUMBAI—“Crime Patrol Satark – Women Against Crime,” a special series, will premiere Dec. 21 and will air on weekdays.
Violence against women has been happening in various forms, across age groups, and is not limited just to men as the predators. Crime has no face, age, gender, religion or status, and every now and then we keep hearing about the gruesomeness and monstrosity with which a woman is abused. It is about time that women themselves, and the society at large, take cognizance, be ‘satark’ (alert) and learn to read signs and bring about a change in the mindset and work towards a gender neutral, crime-free future.
Sony Entertainment Television makes a much-needed appeal through the new chapter of “Crime Patrol Satark – Women Against Crime.” Championing this cause is renowned television personality Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who will be seen as the anchor.
In a country that celebrates a rich history and cultural diversity, crime against women is thriving and the numbers keep increasing by the day. But these remains largely unreported due to the stigma and shame surrounding them. Manifestation of these crimes are not just physical or sexual but also psychological in nature. What is the root cause of this problem and how can one take appropriate action in a timely manner?
The show promises to unveil some of the most talked-about cases of the recent past. It will highlight how, sometimes, neglecting signs and small instances may lead to bigger crimes being committed against women. This new edition will present a comprehensive and dramatized account of heinous crimes of rape, molestation, murder, child abuse and much more as an eye-opener for the viewers.
Speaking about her association with the show, Dahiya said, “Throughout their lifecycle, women tend to forget their strength owing to social or family pressures. At times women are not even aware that they are being suppressed or oppressed. It’s a fact that every day there are a number of women who are subjected to various atrocities irrespective of their age. But how many of these get reported? Why are women, being the victims, subjected to shame and ostracized?”
She goes on, “Personally speaking, a woman doesn’t want this to happen to her or isn’t ‘asking for it.’ There is a huge gap in the mindset and perception that needs to be bridged and it’s the need of the hour. I feel it’s about time we women took the baton of our dignity in our own hands. We must stop teaching both our sons and daughters that women are damsels in distress and that it’s the responsibility of a prince charming to rescue them. A woman doesn’t need to wait for her prince charming… she is capable in every way. This can only happen when we as women start valuing ourselves and the women around us. Keeping this in mind, I have teamed up with “Crime Patrol” for their upcoming chapter to not just raise awareness but also to reiterate that Ek Aurat Pe Vaar, Ab Har Aurat Ka Bhaar (Every woman needs to take the responsibility of just one attack on any one of us).”
