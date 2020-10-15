MUMBAI — Starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, the rib-tickling entertainer, “Unfair & Lovely” shows India’s fixation on upholding fair skin as the standard for beauty.
Sony Pictures Films India, in association with Movie Tunnel Productions announces their next film, set in the backdrop of Haryana. It chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by the Indian society against dark skin.
Subverting the ongoing narrative, D’Cruz will be seen in the titular role of Lovely and is paired with Hooda for the first time. Marking the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film comes at a critical time when women are being encouraged towards empowerment and society aims to stand firmly against misnomers that promote fair skin.
The film is written by Janjua with Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India, says, “We at Sony Pictures Films India are constantly driven to present unique stories that are entertaining, impactful and cognizant of the social climate. We have always strived to use our platform to deliver excellence, whether it is through introducing new talents, be it writers, actors and directors, or exemplary stories that captivate the audience, completely.”
Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions says, ““Unfair and Lovely” is a family comedy that explores an important subject which has been plaguing India for a long time. Balwinder Singh Janjua has had a great history creating quirky and hilarious stories and we are so proud to introduce him as a director with this film.”
Janjua adds, “I am overwhelmed and would like to thank Sony Pictures Films India for trusting my vision and giving me this opportunity. This is a rooted story based on our everyday life observations that reflect a reality of today’s world in a hilarious manner, and it gives me great pleasure to begin my directorial career with this film.”
D’Cruz says, “Essaying Lovely is definitely going to be a very different and a unique experience for me, and many people across all demographic would be able to relate to this character. What I love about the film is that its narrative isn’t preachy; it’s a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing. The team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua has made sure this subject is treated with a lot of sensitivity, while keeping it as humorous as possible.”
Hooda added, “I think making people laugh is not easy and I’ve been captivated by the comedy genre for a long time. Now that this amazing story has come along, I’m very excited to explore this new genre for myself. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can’t wait to get started on this one. I am also equally excited for my first collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua.”
The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot in various locations across India. The title is a spinoff from the well-known cosmetic product of yore, “Fair & Lovely.”
