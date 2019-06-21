MUMBAI—Sony Pictures International Productions in India has aggressively ramped up its local productions by collaborating with four leading filmmakers as it mounts its film slate for the year 2020.
From an action entertainer to a biopic thriller, the four projects are top-lined by filmmakers Umesh Shukla, Sabbir Khan, Sajid Samji and Sashi Kiran Tikka (“Goodachari” in Telugu).
Slated to begin production between now and the end of this year, each of the four films will bring different types of exciting entertaining content to the audiences.
Vivek Krishnani, MD, SPE Films India Private Ltd., said, “We are excited to work with such talented directors from our industry, who share a common vision like us at Sony Pictures as we seek to become a content-led studio. With Umesh, Sabbir, Sajid and Sashi working on four very different subjects, we can’t wait to bring entertaining clutter-breaking content to the audiences.”
“India continues to be a top priority for Sony International Productions,” said Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions. “These filmmakers epitomize what makes Indian cinema special. Their distinctive creative visions will elevate each one of these projects on our upcoming slate.”
Sabbir Khan said, “I am really happy to partner with Sony Pictures as I am excited by their approach towards making films. Headed by Vivek Krishnani, they have a team of like-minded people who are facilitating everything to make the right films.”
Umesh Shukla added, “I want to offer content that’s relevant, entertaining and funny and which conveys a message. I’m glad to yet again collaborate with SONY after ‘102 Not Out.’”
Sajid Samji stated, “I feel I am in safe hands as I know Sony will do a fab job beyond just producing the film by taking the marketing and promotions of the film to another level.”
Added Shashi Kiran, “As filmmakers, we get an opportunity to tell stories, stories that inspire, that move us, and leave an impression on us. I am honored and grateful to Sony Pictures and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment for giving me the opportunity.”
As the Studio continues to expand its footprint in India, Sony Pictures is also gearing up for a huge Hollywood line-up this year.
