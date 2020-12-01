MUMBAI—The Netflix Original film, “Yeh Ballet,” helmed by “Salaam Bombay” and “The Namesake” writer Sooni Taraporevala, talks about the journey of two gifted teenagers from the underprivileged areas of Mumbai, trying to fulfill their dreams of becoming ballet dancers, and the obstacles they face on this path.
The movie was a recommendation by Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, himself, and also moved Salman Rushdie, who, in an interview, has opened up about watching the movie and said that it had brought him to tears and took him back to his “Bombay” days. And now, “Yeh Ballet” has been nominated for Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 for Best Film, Web Original category.
The cast and crew of the Achintya Bose-Manish Chauhan starrer celebrated this achievement by hosting a virtual dance party. The team was seen having a gala time while enjoying this milestone. Basking in the glory of their nomination, the team was dancing to their own beats, expressing their excitement by urging the audience to vote.
The dialogues of the movie were penned by Vijay Maurya and the casting was by Tess Joseph. “Yeh Ballet” has been streaming on Netflix since Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.