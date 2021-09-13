MUMBAI — Sooraj Barjatya’s next is on friendship. It stars a tangy ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika in key roles. The film is titled “Oonchai.”
The film, unlike Barjatya’s larger-than-life movies, is a slice-of-life story about four friends who are 60-plus. Bachchan, Irani, Kher and Denzongpa play the roles.
“Oonchai” rolls in Nepal with a 40-day shooting schedule soon, followed by shoots in Mumbai and Delhi. The film will wrap up by March 2022. After this, Barjatya will be back with Salman Khan for a film about a married couple.
