MUMBAI – The most-awaited Indian film of 2021, “Sooryavanshi,” helmed by ace director Rohit Shetty, and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, will be released worldwide Nov. 5.
It has sparked off global curiosity ahead of its debut across continents as a result of the extended wait. With 66 countries and 1,300 screens worldwide, this film has the largest international distribution for an Indian film.
Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is all set to establish extraordinary milestones in major global markets. In North America, “Sooryavanshi” will be released on 520 screens in 490 locations. It will be shown on 137 screens in the UAE and 107 screens in Australia, marking a historic first.
“Sooryavanshi” has 158 locations across Europe where it will be released. The much-anticipated Hindi film will be shown on 29 screens in France, 36 in Germany, 20 in Spain and 19 in Italy. Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti are among the new non-traditional countries where the film will be released.
Commenting on the release, producer-director Rohit Shetty said, "I have waited for a long time to release 'Sooryavanshi' on the big screen and it is heartening to get such a wide release across the world. I hope and pray the audience will enjoy watching it in the cinemas with family and friends this festive season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.