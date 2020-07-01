MUMBAI — A unconfirmed report that had gone viral July 1 suggesting Karan Johar has been dropped as co-producer of the much -hyped Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" has been refuted as fake news by the makers.
Late on July 1, social media was abuzz with reports that the film's director Rohit Shetty and lead star Akshay Kumar have dropped Johar's Dharma Productions and its share from the film, further claiming that they had even returned Johar's investment in the film.
Soon, the film's producers and presenter Reliance Entertainment were confirming that the news doing rounds of Johar not being part of "Sooryavanshi" is incorrect.
Trade expert Taran Adarsh also tweeted: "IMPORTANT... News doing the rounds of #KaranJohar not being part of #Sooryavanshi is untrue, clarifies #RelianceEntertainment."
The news comes a day after it was announced that the film will release in theatres during Diwali this year.
In "Sooryavanshi,” Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba in cameos, to help Akshay bust the terror plot.
Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.
"Sooryavanshi" also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment.
