MUMBAI— The world shook when American film producer Harvey Weinstein was accused by several women for rape and sexual assault. More than the news of sexual harassment within the entertainment industry, what surprised people was the fact that women were not coming forth and sharing their ordeal.
Once the filmmaker was named, many others brought to light other sexual offenders making it a worldwide movement. A hashtag #MeToo trended, and women across the globe shared their stories, which like any other campaign, fizzled out.
This time, back home, former actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar for sexual harassment during a film shoot that coaxed her to force stop her acting career. With mixed reactions, someone calling it a publicity gimmick, while some showing solidarity for her plight, everyone got talking about it and the industry came out in support.
Over the last few days, the #MeToo movement has created a storm with many more prominent names emerging and more women finally coming out of the closet. VJ, actress & singer Sophie Choudry, who moved to India from London and made Mumbai her home, does not mince her words and has shared her views on Twitter by posting a series of tweets.
The first tweet reads, “Thinking about all those guilty men who are on edge wondering if their name is gonna come out! I hope they are having sleepless nights, suffering, panicking, living each day in fear.. but that’s still not even 1% of what the women they abused have had to go through!! #metoo “
Tweet 2 went as follows:
“So many men on twitter saying how can women give judgment, where is the evidence? Well what should they have done? Taken a photo when he took his Penis out at them? Recorded the conversation? Or should they have saved themselves? What would u want ur mother/sister/wife to do?”
When a Twitter user stated that a mere accusation doesn’t make a person guilty, Choudhry was quick to reply, “Evidence? U want them to take a pic while being molested? When women from different walks of life come out and have a similar story about an individual, how can u refute that? U believe a man with a questionable reputation over women who are finding the courage to tell their story?”
About a reply that raised concern on why wait before taking action, she wrote, “Do u understand that even 3yrs ago the environment was not safe or friendly for women who had a story to tell! We live in a patriarchal society in which women are threatened, alienated, prevented from getting jobs if they speak!! It’s only now that women r finding courage! #MeToo”
The actress raised a serious concern on girls finding it difficult to get work due to merit, and said, “Agree! The ones who oblige make it impossible for the girls who want work on merit!! This ‘kuch paane ke liye kuch khona padta hai’ attitude has to stop! I was once told by a well known man that I’m a ‘victim of my morals.’ I told him at least I can look at myself with pride!”
Choudry concluded, “We live in a society where women are brought up to believe that speaking of abuse will bring shame on their family, they must have done something to encourage it & the best thing to do is remain silent. Now when women collectively have the courage to speak, u question it? #Metoo”
Well, that pretty much covers every aspect from a woman’s point of (probably helpless) view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.