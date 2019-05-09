MUMBAI—Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Aanand L. Rai’s production “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,” the sequel to “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” exploring another taboo topic, homosexuality, in a light way.
Aamir Khan’s next “Laal Singh Chaddha,” written by Atul Kulkarni, directed by Advait Chandan and co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, will release Christmas 2020.
Reportedly,Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan met by themselves to exchange notes over (a lot of ) drinks at the last mentioned's house – were they discussing career strategies after “Thugs Of Hindostan,” “Race 3” and “Zero” failed to con audiences?
Bosco Martis will be directing a horror-dance film for Zee Studios as his debut.
Disha Patani was recently trolled for wearing a Calvin Klein tee-shirt instead of the bikini of the same brand in which she was seen recently.
Saif Ali Khan will make his TV debut in a serial featuring Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover.
Kareena Kapoor Khan will not be playing a romantic lead with Irrfan Khan in “Angrezi Medium,” though with this film, she returns to the Dinesh Vijan fold – her husband Saif Ali Khan’s one-time production partner.
Parineeti Chopra had let on in her recent India-West interviewthat there will be some surprise announcements on her professional front, and after announcing the Saina Nehwal biopic, she is all set to do Emily Blunt’s edgy, dark, gritty yet emotional character in the Hindi remake of “The Girl on the Train.”
Tabu co-stars with Saif Ali Khan in his comedy “Jawani Jaaneman” that he is co-producing – they last worked in “Tu Chor Main Sipahi” (1996) apart from “Biwi No.1” (1999) and “Hum Saath Saath Hain” the same year, without being romantically paired in any of these three films.
Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s “Power.”
Katrina Kaif just might get another ace in her bag of films – the P.T. Usha biopic directed by Revathy S. Varmha for which Priyanka Chopra Jonas was once being considered.
Sajid Khan, after being ousted from “Housefull 4,” has pitched a comedy to John Abraham’s production house.
The makers of “Pagalpanti,” the ensemble-cast comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, have already started work on its sequel, within days of wrapping up its London shoot.
Randeep Hooda will play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s next production that will be directed by Balwinder Janjua and will be a comic thriller set in a small town.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play an exorcist at a crucial point in the plot of “Housefull 4,” an ensemble cast reincarnation comedy, and is taking part in a song shoot now.
Sonam K. Ahuja is set to debut as a producer (along with a London-based company) with an international documentary on global warming, one of the world’s biggest environmental threats.
Ananya Panday wishes that Shanaya Kapoor, daughter to Sanjay Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also join Hindi films soon.
The makers of “Bang! Bang!” (2014), which was the official remake of “Knight And Day,” are actually planning a sequel with the same cast – Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif – and director, Siddharth Anand.
Salman Khan wants to watch the hit “Maharshi” starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde – he would like to remake it, goes the buzz.
