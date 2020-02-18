LOS ANGELES – Actress Soundarya Sharma said she will be shooting something very important in Los Angeles, Calif.
She will be here for a while for the project and will also be taking character intensive acting classes over the next few months.
Sharma said: “I will be shooting something very important in L.A., however I can’t share much details. Also, the work demands me to work on my craft and what can be better than Lee Strasberg and New York Film Academy. They are the best institutes in the world. I would be working with some amazing coaches here. There is so much more to do and learn.”
Meanwhile, she is gearing up for the release of “Raktanchal,” which is her first Web series.
