MUMBAI — S. Shankar, the filmmaker from the South known for his big-screen projects that are also dubbed or made as versions in Hindi, is in legal trouble, as per a report in bollywoodhungama.com.
First, there is the producer of Shankar’s 2005 Telugu blockbuster "Anniyan," Aascar V Ravichandran, claiming that the story and screenplay rights of the film belonged to him and therefore Shankar was not within his rights to do the remake.
And now, with his long-delayed "Indian 2," Shankar is finding himself in trouble again as producers Lyca Productions have now gone to court to forbid him from directing any other film until he completes "Indian 2."
The film’s leading man Kamal Haasan has been busy with politics and the movie, from announcement, seems to be jinxed with one delay after another. Shankar, whose repertoire includes "Indian" ("Hindustani in dubbed Hindi version), "Endhiran" / "Robot" and "2.0" seems to be truly caught in a trap of sorts where he cannot make any film—at the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.