MUMBAI— A couple of weeks back, T-Series and Cine1 Studios’ new film, “Satellite Shankar” was launched. The film, directed by Irfan Kamal, in which Sooraj Pancholi plays the role of a soldier, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde.
“Satellite Shankar” is the first Hindi film to be shot across more than 10 states in India. Everyone has been wondering who the leading lady opposite Pancholi would be since the makers had kept it rather hush-hush. But now, it can be told.
Megha Akash will be making her Hindi debut opposite Sooraj in the film. Akash is one of the most promising talents in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has already made a huge mark in both industries and has been waiting for the right break in Hindi cinema.
The actress has a massive buzz around her in the South, as she has bagged two of the biggest films in Tamil – she is doing a film opposite Dhanush in “Enai Noki Paayum Thota,” and she is also a part of Rajnikant’s “Petta.”
“There were a lot of offers in Hindi, but ‘Satellite Shankar’ is just something special,” she said. “It’s a very different film, and the scale of the film is also so huge.” Director Kamal added, “She is exactly what we were looking for. From the time we saw her, we knew she was the one.”
The film is currently being shot in North India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.