MUMBAI—Producer Mahaveer Jain’s short film, “Chalo Jeete Hain,” directed by Mangesh Hadawale and presented by Aanand L. Rai, is inspired from an incident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood.
The inspiring short film aims at spreading the core message of selfless giving and kindness and imbibes the culture of living for others. Accordingly, the makers have already showcased the movie to thousands of school kids across the country, especially in rural areas, with the pledge of “I Promise Myself.”
It is with this intent that the makers decided to host a special screening of “Chalo Jeete Hain” for 27,000 tribal students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday Sept. 17.
KISS is a residential home for 27000 poorest of the poor indigenous children who are provided holistic education from kindergarten to post-graduation along with lodging, boarding, and healthcare facilities besides vocational and life skills empowerment.
The short has got a massive response nationwide and encouraging reviews from viewers. It has also created a huge impact on the minds and hearts of millions. Hadawale is directing a film for Sanjay Leela Bhansali now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.