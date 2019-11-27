MUMBAI — The evening was graced by the real-life hero, chef Hemant Oberoi of the Taj Hotel, a role enacted by Anupam Kher in the film “Hotel Mumbai.”
Oberoi was felicitated for his incredible heroism and being among the key reasons why so many lives were saved on that dark day of Nov. 26, 2008 when Mumbai was attacked. Oberoi got an emotional standing ovation by the crowd for his real-life act of courage and incredible bravery.
The Indian producers of “Hotel Mumbai” hosted a special screening of the film Nov. 26. Oberoi said, “I am really honored and honestly very emotional tonight. The movie is brilliant and I am thankful to everyone who's been a part of it. I am most grateful to those who helped save the lives of others and those who laid their lives in an attempt to save the lives of others.”
“As the movie says and we believe too, that a guest is God, which is something I truly believe in. I feel as humans we are selfish but an act of kindness really goes a long way in saving humanity.”
The event of 26/11 is made up of stories of incredible courage. Anthony Maras’ debut film presents a fresh perspective, putting the spotlight on the heroes who laid their lives saving others or helped rescue people when the gunmen attacked the Hotel Taj Mahal in Mumbai.
The screening was attended by Raveena Tandon, Nupur Sanon, Kirti Kulhari, Abhishek Sharma, Abhishek Chaubey, Sayani Gupta, Aditya Seal, Satish Kaushik, Isha Talwar, Vivek Oberoi, Shaan, Meet Brothers, Priyanshu Painyuli and Meeraa Chopra among others.
