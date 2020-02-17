MUMBAI — It is a one-horse race in 2020 so far with “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.” But for a modest reception to “Malang,” and good initials taken by “Jawaani Janeman” and now “Love Aaj Kal,” the box-office figures have been dismal.
Elakshi Gupta, the debutant who played the pivotal role of Soyrabai opposite Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji, recently attended an exclusive special screening of the film in Akola, Maharashtra.
The screening was organized exclusively for acoustically- and vocally-challenged children. All the revenue generated will be used for their betterment. Gupta shared her experiences with them, having taken up the initiative to help the specially-abled children in an entertaining way. She was overwhelmed by the love she received at the screening.
The film has collected Rs. 260 crore plus in five weeks and is still on.
