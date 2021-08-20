Feel-good dramas, we guess, are essentially the same in both India and Hollywood. When writers Carley Steiner and Josh Cagan follow a more-or-less Indian template in family emotions as well as the music competition aspects, we cannot but think that way. Yes, the “amendments” are there: minimum melodrama (if at all) and crisper narration.
“Spin” is just 93 minutes long, and about half of it seems to be straight from the Sooraj R. Barjatya “all is well” school, wherein everyone is just smiling or more because there is no one whose heart is not in the right place.
Correction: the crisis comes because Max (Michael Bishop), an ambitious British-American boy from the same school, refuses to acknowledge our Indian protagonist Rhea Kumar (Avantika Vandanapu)’s major contribution to his work as a music producer and DJ. And that too when Avantika has befriended him by chance (he visits her family restaurant and they get chatting, become friends and even do music and music shopping together) and has recommended him for a school event and helped him creatively. The two have also met a popular big-name DJ, who holds a DJ competition each year, which offers a coveted prize of a music setup like his for the winner.
Family restaurant, did we say? Yes, Rhea’s family, comprising of father Arvind Kumar and maternal grandma or Nani (Meera Syal) run a hugely popular Indian restaurant named Spirit of India, where Nani also doubles up as an entertainer—she dances to Hindi film hits and is a rage on Sundays. Rhea happily spends her after-school free hours there, serving food, and helping out in the kitchen. Rhea’s kid brother Rohan (Aryan Simhadri) also tries to contribute his bit in terms of food ideas.
And Rhea’s late mother Mira (Agam Darshi), who died when Rhea was 8, was a composer and singer. Rhea remembers her mom telling her that life was all about music and that you could find music everywhere, in any natural sounds made by men at work, nature and so on. Unknown to herself, Rhea has a musical yen too, but towards being a DJ and music producer.
When she designs an app to help her dad’s business, her teacher Naomi (Kyana Teresa) wonders if this academically-brilliant, all-rounder student isn’t too serious about life, for the projects assigned to her classmates are meant to also let them have fun. But both Rhea and her father (when summoned for a parent-teacher meeting) insist that Rhea is having fun while designing them.
Meanwhile, after Max’s callous betrayal, Rhea’s special friends Molly (Anna Cathcart), Watson (Jahbril Cook) and Ginger (Kerri Medders), who know the truth, motivate her to hone her DJ-ing skills and, along with the shrewd and understanding Nani, who exposes Rhea to her mother’s music, make her enter the competition.
Arvind, unaware of all this, punishes Rhea for being indifferent to his restaurant’s needs on some special occasions by grounding her for two months. But how long can the truth, about which Nani and Rohan are also confidantes along with Naomi, be hidden? Besides, the conclusion of the competition can be known to anyone who has watched all such films, whether the competition is about music or sports! It is only how the heroine gets there that is different, within the template, of course.
Fine performances, especially from Avantika and Meera Syal, further pep up this routine-in-ethos story. Michael Bishop is the only one who seems awkward in the later demanding sequences, otherwise everyone is a delight, with special high marks to Kyana Teresa, Anna Cathcart, Jahbril Cook and Kerri Medders. Aryan Simhadri’s essay as Rohan also is a steal of a performance. In walk-on parts, Kaila De Almeida as the little Rhea and Agam Darshi as her mother also do good.
As for Abhay Deol, the star of the film, he is his usual competent self. But as a HUGE change, the movie he has done this time is only his fourth Hindi film among so many that is wholesome entertainment irrespective of genre (after his debut “Socha Na Tha,” “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and “Happy Bhag Jayegi”). Frankly, he was the reason I felt a bit of trepidation about this film, but Disney, happily, cannot go wrong in this matter.
And congratulations, Indians, for making it big in a Disney original—the first film not only shot during the pandemic but also with an Indian protagonist. Cheers!
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Zanne Devine
Directed by: Manjari Makijany
Written by: Carley Steiner & Josh Cagan
Music: Maureen Crowe
Starring: Avantika Vandanapu, Meera Syal, Abhay Deol, Kaila De Almeida, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders, Anna Cathcart, Agam Darshi, Kyana Teresa & others
