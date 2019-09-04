SINGAPORE—Late Bollywood superstar Sridevi's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds here on Sept. 4.
The ceremony was attended by the late actress's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. The statue is a replica of Sridevi's iconic look in the popular Hindi song "Hawa hawai" from the 1987 superhit, "Mr India."
A video shared by a fan going by the handle @allthatisshals shows Boney giving a short speech on the occasion. At one point, he nearly breaks down while talking of Sridevi.
Sridevi and Boney were married for over two decades.
Days before the unveiling, Boney had tweeted: "Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever"
Superstar Sridevi reigned the Bollywood box-office in the eighties. She passed away on Feb. 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.