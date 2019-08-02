MUMBAI—After wowing audiences with her fashion statement, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is now being talked about for her dancing skills.
Suhana is currently taking dance lessons from Sanjana Muthreja, who is an international belly dancer.
Sanjana recently shared a photograph of herself with Suhana from her dance session on Instagram.
Praising the star kid, the trainer wrote: "Training Suhana. She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully."
Apart from Suhana, Sanjana also trains actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who has been learning with her for more than three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.