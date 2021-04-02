MUMBAI — Star Bharat’s new show “Lakshmi Ghar Aayi” is slated to go on air this month. Produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms, the soon-to-release show will feature Ananya Khare, Akshit Sukhija and Simran Pareenja in pivotal roles.
The show will revolve around the story of Maithali, essayed by Simran Pareenja, who is an ordinary girl who faces a social challenge and becomes a victim of dowry. The story focuses on how a girl child is never a liability and how she becomes an inspirational champion of the anti-dowry movement.
Pareenja said, “I feel great to have come back on screen with a show like this. The show is so beautifully written and crafted that I agreed to do it in the first go. Having to play the role of Maithali – the lead in the show—is an absolute honor. I hope through our show we will be able to drive the social message of a girl or girl-child not being a liability. I am hopeful that the show will do well and keep the audience intrigued and engrossed in the coming days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.