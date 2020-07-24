MUMBAI — Things might never be the same again. Cost-effective movies will be the mantras of the hour, and even stars, on whose fees and perks most of the mainstream movie budgets are dominantly based, will have to accept the new T&C as they begin work now.
Star contracts are being redesigned in the industry and a star entourage, where a team of three or more people, sometimes designated as stylists, hairdressers, make-up artistes, costume designers, assistants to one or more of these and so on, may no longer be considered necessary or valid now.
The common spectacle of a star coming with his or her entourage, which also has to be fed, given accommodation on location and looked after, rights from costs to fuel and so on, might become a thing of the past.
With safety guidelines restricting the number of people on sets, some stars may modify their contract to specify how many team members will join them on a film shoot.
Atul Kasbekar, owner of Bliing, which represents Vidya Balan and the couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha among some more, even told mid-day.com, “A set cannot have more than 55 people. So, the producers will naturally reduce staff. Actors cannot bring more than five people and so, stars will have to do a fair amount of work on their own.”
(Kasbekar and co-producer Tanuj Garg of Ellipsis Entertainment, the portal states, have initiated a conversation with legal firms to get COVID insurance for their upcoming project, “Looop Lapeta” featuring Taapsee and Tahir Raj Bhasin.)
Pay cuts for big stars and others is likely to be the norm as well. The topmost stars now work on profit-sharing models, and this may see an increase and even become a normal for other stars as well. Filmmakers are even looking at 40 percent pay cuts in some cases, and back-end deals like extra days for promotions and additional dates over and above the shoot may become more common.
Over 40 projects were in the pipeline when things came to a standstill. Even in endorsements by stars, major brands are realizing the economic benefits of ads being shot at homes with a minimum crew and are considering changing their approach towards marketing expenditure, though the artistes’ fees may not change much. Actors are also known to be hosting webinars and attending Zoom parties to promote brands they endorse.
It’s all about cutting losses. Read that as curtailing the unimportant or often unnecessary part of expenditure or film-making costs. Come Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, star budgets are being modified as film production costs have, for the first time, come under the scanner—of the industry itself. It’s a much-needed reality check, perhaps.
After all, only “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” has made profits in 2020.
