MUMBAI — She has never shown aspirations for stardom, unlike brother Tiger Shroff. But Krishna Shroff has a super-vibrant, ultra-glam Instagram account and is always upping the ante in glamour. And we are sure film producers are making a beeline for her even as she concentrates, as per her Instagram account, on Health & Fitness, Lifestyle and Travel.
After doing her first music video last month, “Kinni Kinni Vaari” that has already clocked over 5 million views, she has now posed topless for “H&H” Magazine’s latest cover, complete with a feature on her — “All Eyes on Krishna.” On Instagram, Disha Patani posted “Woww!” as a reaction.
Last month, Shroff was seen in a daring two-piece on the cover of another magazine, “Downtown Mirror.”
If her brother is a Tiger, this one’s sure a “tigress.” And Jackie and Ayesha Shroff must be proud of both their offspring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.