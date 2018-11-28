MUMBAI—The Ranveer Singh -Deepika Padukone team has had a hat-trick of hits in “Goliyon Ki RasLila-Ram Lila,” “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat,” besides Ranveer’s fleeting cameo in “Finding Fanny,” which the producer claimed broke even.
With Singh and Padukone now a couple, will any new films starring them be as loved? Will films with them be made at all? What happens to a film featuring a top star couple in the way it is received (or perceived) by the audience?
Interesting fact: On-screen, their romantic pairing has never had a happy culmination: “ …RamLila” was a tragic romance, “Bajirao Mastani” a short-lived marriage and “Padmaavat” saw Singh as a villain and they never even shared a frame as he, playing Allaudin Khilji, lusted after queen Padmavati. In “Finding Fanny,” his character died on the wedding day!
Going back in time
Let us see, then, what is a true-blue star-to-star union. This happens when two stars, individually very much at the top, get hitched up. Hindi cinema has had a long tradition of marriages between actors, but many do not qualify here. To begin at the beginning, Dev Anand wed Kalpana Kartik, who was not even a star, after his engagement to top star Suraiya was nixed by her father. Sunil Dutt married Nargis shortly after “Mother India” in 1957, by which time his ascent had just begun. What’s more, she played his mother, and he was her bad son in the Mehboob Khan classic.
Shammi Kapoor wed Geeta Bali, then a top star, in 1955, when he had yet to take off as an actor of commercial import. When Kishore Kumar married Yogeeta Bali, he was the busiest singer but had no standing as actor, and when he married Leena Chandavarkar, she had quit films. Later, when Yogeeta divorced Kishore and married Mithun Chakraborty, she was no longer a popular star!
And though the hype was huge, with Rajesh Khanna at the top and Dimple Kapadia set to be a RK heroine with “Bobby” and they had even signed his home production “Roti” together, Kapadia’s debut film had not released when they had a quick and surprise marriage in 1973.
Shatrughan Sinha wed Poonam Chandiramani, who was an actress but not a star, ditto Anil Dhawan in his heyday to his FTII-trained colleague Rashmi, who acted in a few films. Earlier, when Randhir Kapoor wed top star Babita, he had just started as a leading man, and his debut film, “Kal Aaj Aur Kal,” had flopped. Babita quit films, and their only post-marriage film, “Jeet,” also nosedived.
Sanjay Dutt married starlet Richa Sharma and Jackie Shroff the star-aspirant Ayesha Dutt. And when Amrita Singh married Saif Ali Khan, it was 1991, and Saif’s debut film “Bekhudi” was in production, and somehow, they never came together on screen. Finally, Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna was not a major star at all.
The star couples
So let us examine the big name collaborations. Chronologically, the first big star-to-big star marriage in Hindi cinema was of Kishore Kumar to Madhubala in 1960. Both were top stars then, and Kishore wed the actress knowing she had only a few years to live because of her heart ailment. That was the year Madhubala gave two of her biggest hits – “Barsat Ki Raat” and “Mughal-E-Azam.”
The star-crossed wedding was far from happy. Madhubala was never accepted in the Ganguly household. Kishore looked after her medical expenses and bought her a property to reside in, visiting her very infrequently. However, they co-starred in two films, Kishore’s own “Jhumroo” (1961) and “Half Ticket” (1962), both of which did average business, unlike their 1958 blockbuster “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi” before their marriage.
Next came Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu: when they married, he was 44, and she was 22. She was at her peak, and he was an icon, but they had never co-starred. It was only after marriage that they worked in the 1970 hit melodrama “Gopi,” while “Sagina” flopped and “Bairaag” did moderate business. In 1984, Banu, who had quit films, attempted a comeback in a cameo in her husband’s “Duniya,” a disaster.
In 1973, after the super-success of “Zanjeer,” Amitabh Bachchan arrived as a star and married his top name co-star Jaya Bhaduri, with whom he was in love for over a year. They had starred in two flops, “Ek Nazar” and “Bansi Birju.” After their wedding, “Abhimaan,” a joint home production about marital discord, proved a hit too. Hrishikesh Mukherjee also gave them two more hits in “Chupke Chupke” and “Mili,” and then there was also “Sholay.”
However, Jaya’s comeback in the lifelike love triangle “Silsila” (1981) proved a flop, but when they came together in their middle-age in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” (2001), they had a hit along with an ensemble cast from the new generations.
The Bachchans thus went on to prove that there was nothing that mattered in cinema other than a film’s merits or lack of them. Married couples doing films was a no-no only when the films they did were bad.
Proof of this was seen in the next couple’s case – Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. People attributed the failure of their last two films, “Duniya Meri Jeb Mein” (1979) and “Dhan Daulat” (1980) because they were finally to wed – 11 days after the release of the latter film. No one observed that the films were below-par. In the middle-aged phase, Neetu Singh came back to do four films, two of which were centered on them, and while “Do Dooni Chaar” was critically appreciated, “Besharam” was a commercial and critical disaster. In “Love Aaj Kal”: and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan,” Neetu barely had roles, but both were modest successes. Merits again!
It also remains no mystery why Dharmendra and Hema Malini never had a hit after their wedding, except for the tepid success of “Alibaba Aur Chalis Chor.” Ten other films sank without a trace. An attempt to refuel their innings with a tiny role for Hema in her own “Tell Me O Kkhuda” (2011) failed.
In the 1980s, another bigamous marriage was that of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, and while they first met on the sets of their 1981 “Tajurba,” their only hit as actors together was “Aaj Ki Awaz” (1984), while “Waaris” (1988), released after Patil’s death, did average business. Every other film bombed – all 10 of them, again on (de-)merit.
Thus, it is no surprise to see the box office record of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who married in 1999. His productions “Dil Kya Kare,” “Raju Chacha” and “U Me Aur Hum” were no candidates for box-office success, but “Toonpur Ka Superhero” (2010) did modestly well. Pre-marriage, their only two good films, “Ishq” and “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” had proved hits, while “Hulchul” and “Gundaraj” had flopped.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have safely steered clear of doing films together after marriage, but for her fleeting cameo in “Happy Ending,” which had a sad ending. And last, but not the least, the same has so far applied to Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose only hit was “Guru,” a few weeks before they became husband and wife. Their only film later was “Raavan,” arguably a film that should not have been made at all.
And so the conclusion is simple: if Singh and Padukone select their films well, nothing will stop them from reprising their hit-record, whether or not their reel romance in the new film has a happy or tragic culmination. For films work on merit, not on real romances between lead pairs!
