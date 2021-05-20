MUMBAI — The recent track of Rajan Shahi's “Anupamaa” took the audience by surprise. The lead character, Anupamaa, has a tumor in her ovaries and the severity is not known. Nidhi Shah, who plays Kinjal in the show, feels that such tracks are important to keep the story exciting.
Sharing her reaction to the current track, she said, “When I got to know this, I felt bad because as Kinjal I don’t want anything to happen to Anupamaa. I want her to be healthy, happy and safe. To entertain the audiences, we need to spice the show up and some ups and down in the story are required too.”
The young actress also revealed that the audience loves the way her on-screen character stands for what is right and always supports Anupamaa. “They love the fact that Kinjal supports Anupamaa and guides her, and though obviously Anupamaa will never go on a wrong path, it’s just a helping hand to push somebody to do the right thing and she just gives that push to Anupamaa to take one step forward,” she said.
She goes on, “I feel blessed that I am working in this show. The amount of DMs and love that I receive from the audience are countless. I just love it when people come up to me and say that they just love my character because it is so positive. Kinjal has her own image and she stands for what’s right. She is the girl of today’s generation. My character is educated, she works and takes care of her family, she stands for herself, and for her, self-respect comes first. I just love it when people watch the show and try to be like her," she added.
So what can we expect next from Kinjal? Says Singh, “The main focus currently is on Kavya, Vanraj and on Anupamaa’s health. Right now, all you can expect from Kinjal is that she is always going to be there beside Anupamaa, she is going to support her family and do her best in whatever way she can.”
