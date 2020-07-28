MUMBAI — The verdict is out. Star Plus has once again proved that when they do something, they do it with a big bang. With fresh content back on air, the channel has consolidated its leadership with a sharp growth from 218 GRP to 246 GRP, adding a 48 percent viewership gap from the nearest competition.
It is evident that viewers are excited to have their favorite shows back, as the channel’s weekly reach has grown. With the weekday primetime growing by 13 percent, and Hotstar watch-time by 30 percent, Star Plus current market share stands at 28 percent among all channels.
Since 2019, only three shows have launched at a high rating, of which two belong to Star Plus (“Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke” and “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka”) while “Anupamaa” launched at 2.1, becoming the slot leader in its first week, watched by 20 million viewers.
Commenting on this momentous occasion, a channel spokesperson said, “We pride ourselves in serving quality content that our viewers love and come back for watching. The numbers are a testimony of our thought-through programming and promotion strategies and we will continue to excite viewers in the days to come.”
With the world television premiere of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” Jul. 26, the channel is all set to take over both the weekday and weekend family entertainment landscape.
