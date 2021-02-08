MUMBAI — Funny Sundays lie ahead with “Bingo! Comedy Adda.” This six episode series, hosted by RJ Naved featuring personalities like Ranveer Singh, Bhuvam Bham, Harbhajan Singh, Nushrat Bharucha among others, debuted on Star Plus Feb. 7.
“Bingo! Comedy Adda” is a specially curated, complete entertainment package loaded with fun and witty segments like Mad News, Tedhe Sawaal and Boing! Pranks.
The show will be hosted by India’s beloved prankster and quintessentially funny comedian, RJ Naved of “Mirchi Murga” fame. It will feature a host of popular and quirky Indian personalities like Ranveer Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Harbhajan Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, Nidhi Singh and Sumit Vyas, who will be seen falling prey to Naved’s pranks and weird yet funny conversations.
Every episode will also have a special segment called “Standup Originals,” featuring some of the funniest comedians in the country and in a way mark re-entry of stand-up comedy on television in a renewed avatar.
Known for its distinct and witty content, Bingo! has been a popular name in the comedy circuit since 2017 when it started live, stand-up comedy shows with the country’s top comedians, under the banner “Bingo! Comedy Adda.”
Enlivening the sentiment and taking it a step ahead/ to a larger audience set, Star Plus has re-crafted the concept and developed it into a full-fledged show, packed with all round entertainment, setting newer benchmarks of creative collaborations in the industry.
Commenting on the launch of the show, Shuvadip Banerjee, VP Marketing Services, ITC Ltd, “At ‘Bingo!’ our focus is to keep the fun and quirk alive in the lives of consumers. We hope that with ‘Bingo! Comedy Adda,’ viewers would enjoy the line-up of fun-filled and thoroughly entertaining content. With this specially curated enthralling content, viewers are surely going to be left craving for more, just as is the case when they consumer their favorite Bingo! snacks.”
The show premieres on Feb. 7 and will be aired every Sunday at 10:30 PM for six weeks on Star Plus and Star Movies, Star Bharat, Star World among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.