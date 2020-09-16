MUMBAI — Star Plus and Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment brings forth a new fiction show, “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” for its viewers. The show is a triangular love story and is a remake of the super-hit Bengali show “Kusum Dola.” The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aysha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles and will go on air Oct. 5.
Bhatt will be doing the role of an IPS officer, Virat Chauhan, torn between love and duty. He is in love with Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), but due to unforeseen circumstances and in an attempt to fulfill his duty, he has to marry Sai (Aysha Singh), the daughter of a martyr.
Producer Rajesh Ram Singh says, “The storyline focuses on a love triangle, with a father-daughter relationship forming the larger arc. We have started shooting from Sept. 1, following all protocols. The channel hasn’t explored much of Maharashtra as a background and the show includes a Naxalite angle too.”
The show also features popular actors like Kishori Shahane Vij, Sanjay Narvekar, Milind Pathak and Shailesh Datar.
