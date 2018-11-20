MUMBAI— Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis has reinvented Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece as a dark tale of “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.” The film will premiere as a Netflix original movie. And top stars like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff have lent their voices for the film.
Netflix India, on Nov. 20, announced the roles these stars will essay in the Hindi version of the film. Kapoor will play the role of tenacious mentor Baloo, the bear. Madhuri Dixit will be seen as Nisha, Abhishek Bachchan plays Bagheera – the black panther, Kareena Kapoor Khan is Kaa – the python and Jackie Shroff as Shere Khan – the tiger.
Interestingly, here is how two of the cast combinations have featured in earlier films: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff: “Ram Lakhan” and “Parinda” (both 1989) and Abhishek Bachchan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Jackie Shroff: “Refugee” (2000).
According to the official synopsis, “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” is a story about a boy, torn between two worlds – human and animal, who accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs.
The English version will feature Rohan Chand (an Indian) as Mowgli, Matthew Rhys as John Lockwood, Freida Pinto (again an Indian) as Messua, Christian Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Andy Serkis as Baloo and Peter Mullan as Akela among others.
Director Andy Serkis, along with Christian Bale and Freida Pinto, will be visiting Mumbai for the world premiere of “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” Nov. 25. The film will officially premiere on the streaming service from Dec. 7.
