MUMBAI — The entire team of ALT Balaji’s and ZEE5’s collaboration, “The Verdict: State vs. Nanavati” was present Sept. 25 at Sunny Super Sound for a special preview of the digital series that premieres Sept. 30.
Conspicuously missing was producer Samar Khan, who was down with dengue. Ekta Kapoor is producer as well.
Three episodes were shown, to huge applause and whistles from the team and their guests. Director Shashant Shah, and actors Saurabh Shukla, Makrand Deshpande, Sumit Vyas, Angad Bedi, Elli AvRam, Manav Kaul, Pooja Gor, Rohan Shah, Nabeel Ahmed and Kubbra Sait were among those present.
The other actors and guests included Shruti Bapna, Shilpa Shukla, Saiyami Kher, Sahil Sangha, Raj Singh Arora, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Nidhi Singh, Mustafa Mustan, Manjari Fadnis, Atul Kasbekar, Aditi Bhatia, Abigail Jain and others.
The show is directed by Shah and is a 12-episode series of varied lengths. It is a take on the real-life, high-profile and unforgettable 1959 Cawas Nanavati case, where a felicitated naval commander shot his wife’s lover thrice at point-blank range and confessed.
The story has been narrated with cinematic licenses several times—in the 1960s film “Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke,” in a Marathi play, and in the 2016 Akshay Kumar film “Rustom,” among possible other language versions.
Needless to add, each version has its share of dramatization and fictionalization, and every story adds or removes a few real-life incidents and characters. This series, placid yet gripping, includes real-life characters like counsel Ram Jethmalani (played by Sumit Vyas) and “Blitz” (a weekly tabloid that was popular for decades) editor Russi Karanjia (enacted by Saurabh Shukla), both of whom played a significant part in the story.
The series can be viewed in the US by downloading the ALTBalaji App.
