MUMBAI — Luv Ranjan’s upcoming production “Malang” had a star-studded trailer launch attended by the entire cast including Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Also present were the makers of the film, director Mohit Suri, producers Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Jay Shewakramani and Bhushan Kumar, along with actresses Elli AvrRam and Amruta Khanvilkar.
A few days back, the makers had released mysterious posters, leaving the viewers with the desire to know more. The action sequence, the romance, and the magical chemistry have raised the excitement levels.
“Malang” releases Feb. 7.
Watch the trailer here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.