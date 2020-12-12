MUMBAI—No month has the glories December has in terms of male stars. 12 heroes were born in this last month of the calendar year, and each one was or is a force to reckon with in the respective eras.
Dharmendra (December 8)
The He-Man, who began this illustrious list chronologically, is in a class of his own as a star and a human being. Not only was he super-consistent as a star, with mega-hits all the way from “Phool Aur Patthar” in 1966 to “Yamla Pagla Deewana” in 2011, but he was also an underrated actor and had more popular songs filmed on him than many other “musical” stars.
Portfolio: Actor, producer, lyricist, poet
Shatrughan Sinha (December 9)
Nothing about Shatrughan Sinha as hero was conventional – neither his looks nor image (as an ex-star villain!). What’s more, after the singing stars, he was also the first hero to dare have more than one go at playback (“Kashmakash,” “Dost,” “Naram Garam,” “Kalka”) in his deep voice. He even had several superb melodies filmed on him, and was the first “villain” cheered on screen when he beat up the hero! The struggle to transition from baddie to hero was long, but he relentlessly went through it and succeeded.
Portfolio: Actor, singer, producer, politician
Dilip Kumar (December 11)
The eldest of the legendary Big Three of Hindi cinema (with another December-born, Raj Kapoor), Dilip Kumar’s screen persona of a tragedy king as well as an epitome of romance with occasional trysts with comedy and spectacle saw amazing variety even when he never did more than two films at one go. “Andaz,” “Aan,” “Naya Daur,” “Madhumati,” “Devdas,” “Ganga Jumna,” “Ram Aur Shyam,” “Gopi,” “Shakti,” “Vidhaata,” “Saudagar”— his performances and their range made him an institution.
Portfolio: Actor, singer, screenplay writer, director, ghost-producer
Rajinikanth (December 12):
If Kamal Haasan’s arrival in Hindi cinema was musical, Rajnikant’s entry was anything but melody-laced. The superstar of the South holds a record for not having a single super-hit Hindi song to his solo name despite doing more Hindi films than any Southern hero! That said, despite his recent dull patch in bilinguals, Rajinikanth remains a mega-star who commands a solid audience even as far as in Japan. His Hindi innings are as much remembered for “Andhaa Kaanoon” (1983), his smash debut, “Chaalbaaz” and “Hum” as for the dubbed “Sivaji—The Boss,” and “Robot.”
Hindi Portfolio: Actor
Raj Kapoor (December 14)
Perhaps no hero is as much equated with music as much as Raj Kapoor—he can be safely termed the father of modern Hindi film music with “Barsaat.” The original Showman of the industry was even more respected as a director (and producer) than as one of the Top Three legends of Hindi cinema heroes. A mentor to giants such as Shankar-Jaikishan, Hasrat Jaipuri, Shailendra, Nimmi, his son Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Raj Kapoor is also the first Indian actor to become a lasting favorite overseas, beginning with his cult popularity in Russia after “Awara” (1951). As a filmmaker, he began with “Aag” (1948) and gave his career-biggest hit in his swan song “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” (1985), with mega-hits like “Barsaat,” “Shree 420,” “Sangam” and “Bobby” in-between! Resonance across generations was his hallmark.
Portfolio: Actor, producer, director, singer, editor, story writer
Biswajeet (December 14)
Born on the same day as Raj Kapoor, this chocolate hero may have been a top-bracket star only for a decade, but his mix of feel-good entertainers and thrillers ensured a great run for him. As an actor, he still did a good variety, as films like “Bees Saal Baad,” “Do Kaliyan,” “Rahgir” and “Ishq Par Zor Nahin” demonstrate. Today at 80-plus, he is known as a performer on stage shows in India and overseas, and for good measure, has acted in the past in Bengali films too.
Hindi Portfolio: Actor, singer, producer, director
John Abraham (December 17)
The model who was considered teakwood as actor (despite early hits like “Jism,” “Dhoom,” and “Garam Masala”), proved his mettle with “Housefull 2” and “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and has settled comfortably into the action slot. He is also considered one of the nicest human beings among contemporary heroes.
Portfolio: Model, actor, producer, singer (in one line in “Zinda”)
Riteish Deshmukh (December 17):
Younger than Abraham but born on the same day, Riteish Deshmukh started out with “Tujhe Meri Kasam” in 2003, the same year as Abraham in “Jism.” His forte is easily comedy, though he has acted across the spectrum, even playing the villain in films like “Ek Villain” and “Malang.” Though he has barely had solo successes, he shines best in ensemble cast movies, usually in comedies.
Portfolio: Actor, producer (Marathi films)
Govinda (December 21):
Though under the cloud now for a long, long while, Govinda remains the first comic hero who was a big star, and also one of the finest talents in the industry, who could excel even in dramatic roles and also do villainy (“Kill/Dil”) with elan. His cult films include “Aankhen,” “Coolie No. 1”(being rebooted his Christmas with Varun Dhawan) and “Partner.”
Portfolio: Actor, singer
Anil Kapoor (December 24)
When his contemporaries and even some juniors have faded or shifted to small character roles, Anil Kapoor continues to do meaty protagonist characters in films as diverse as “Pagalpanti” and “Malang” and even indulge in romantic leads (“Total Dhamaal”). Always known as a conscientious actor who thought out-of-the-box from the beginning, Kapoor is made of firm, durable stuff.
Portfolio: Actor, producer, singer
Salman Khan (December 27)
As one of the three big-name Khans, Salman Khan was at a comfortable Number Three all along because of his choice of films and associates. However, his stars dazzled from the age of 45 and “Dabangg” onwards, he wrote a Numero Uno saga for almost a decade that was incredible and unequalled in many ways. He leads the 300 crore club (“Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Sultan,” “Tiger Zinda Hai”), has starred in the biggest hits of the 1980s (“Maine Pyar Kiya”) and 1990s (“Hum Aapke Hain Koin!...”) and has had blockbusters galore apart from these. What’s more, Khan has introduced or mentored over 15 names across the board, from actresses, composers, filmmakers and so on.
Portfolio: Actor, singer, producer, lyricist
Rajesh Khanna (December 29)
The first media-declared superstar of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna was called “The Phenomenon” when he not only gave 17 hits between late 1969 and early 1972 but also had fans going crazy over his hair-style, attire and gestures. Girls slit their wrists when he got engaged to Dimple Kapadia in 1973 and he was back with a few hits from 1973 to 1974. Plus, he had an incredible sense of music and would have a major say in choosing his long array of chartbusters. He faded out more due to his professional wrongdoings but retained his charisma till the end. Interestingly, his elder daughter Twinkle Khanna was born the same day in 1974.
Portfolio: Actor, producer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.